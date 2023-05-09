Photo Credit: courtesy, Combat Antisemitism Movement

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt declared May as Jewish American Heritage Month at a ceremony held Monday at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City.

“As we gather together to celebrate Jewish American Heritage Month, we’re reminded of the values that make our state and our nation great,” Governor Stitt said. “Among these values is religious freedoms for everyone, so in Oklahoma, we are so proud to honor and respect the religious diversities of our communities. We’re home to thousands of Jewish Oklahomans and we celebrate the richness of our cultures and the contributions that each bring to our state.”

Advertisement





Monday’s event was attended by representatives of the Combat Antisemitism Movement (CAM) and the local Jewish community.

In addition to Governor Stitt, speakers included Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond, Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives Chris McCall, CAM Founder Adam Beren, Executive Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Oklahoma City Rachel Johnson, former Jewish War Veterans National Commander Dr. Barry Schneider, and Chabad Rabbi Ovadia Goldman.

More than 30 states have officially recognized Jewish American Heritage Month thus far this year.

In 2006, the US Congress passed a bipartisan resolution urging “the President to issue each year a proclamation calling on state and local governments and the people of the United States to observe an American Jewish History Month.”

Shortly thereafter, then-President George W. Bush officially declared May as Jewish American Heritage Month.

Since then, successive presidents from both parties have all issued annual declarations emphasizing the integral and unique role Jews have played in the great American story.

In recent years, local governments — at the state, county, and municipal levels — have begun to follow suit, recognizing Jewish American Heritage Month, and implementing relevant programs, ceremonies, and activities.