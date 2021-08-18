Photo Credit: HEVRATPINTO / YouTube screengrab
Rabbi David Hanania Pinto, head of the 'Orot Chaim & Moshe' Institutions in Ashdod

Rabbi David Hanania Pinto, head of the ‘Orot Chaim & Moshe’ Institutions, has been hospitalized in “not good” condition at Assuta Medical Center’s Coronavirus Unit, according to a report published Wednesday by the B’Hadarei Ha’Charedim news site.

The rabbi, who received all three doses of coronavirus vaccine, was nevertheless diagnosed with COVID-19 about 10 days ago. Since contracting the virus, Rabbi Pinto has been treated at home.

However, on Tuesday the rabbi’s doctors recommended hospitalization due to a deterioration in his medical condition that included the possibility of an infection in his legs.

The public is asked to pray for the “great mercies of Heaven” for the healing of Rabbi David Hanania ben Mazal Madlan among the rest of those with sickness in Israel.

