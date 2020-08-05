Photo Credit: Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality

The Tel Aviv-Yafo municipality is extending a special effort to provide creative solutions for residents impacted by the coronavirus outbreak, with a special wedding package in a number of the city’s stunning outdoors locations to assist couples whose wedding plans have been disrupted as a result of COVID-19.

Couples can now celebrate their special day with their immediate families (up to 20 attendees) free of charge in unique locations across the city: The Tropical Garden, Rocks Garden, Sporteque, Wohl Amphitheater (Ganei Yehoshua Park), Menachem Begin Park, Botanical Garden, and the Old Train Station.

The picturesque sites will be available for wedding ceremonies six days a week. The municipality will provide couples with tables, chairs, white tablecloths and electricity.

For couples marrying through the Chief Rabbinate, a rabbi and ketubah (Jewish marriage contract) will also be provided cost-free, according to the municipality.

Online registration (in Hebrew) for is now open to couples, offering a choice of possible dates and locations. Click here.