Photo Credit: Nati Shohat/Flash90

One of the Israeli anarchist groups is planning a new protest for the Passover holiday. According to a report by Nir Dvori of Channel 12, the group is planning to bring Chametz into hospitals in Israel and then upload pictures of themselves with the Chametz onto the internet. They are doing this latest street theater protest in response to the recent law that allows for hospitals administrators to decide if they will or won’t let Chametz into their hospitals during the Pesach holiday.

The plan to film and upload their attacks on Jewish sensibilities sounds very reminiscent of the Jerusalem Arab attackers who make and post Tik Tok videos of themselves hitting and harassing Jews walking around Jerusalem.

