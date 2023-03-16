Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90
Nir Barkat

Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat was attacked by anarchist protesters on Thursday evening in Kfar Saba. Barkat was there to speak at a local Likud branch, while the anarchists were there to harass him.

During his speech, one of the anarchists outside threw a rock through the glass window of the hall where Barkat was speaking, shattering the window. No one was injured in the attack.

Advertisement


After the speech, police extricated the minister to his car as the anarchists harassed him and tried to block his way.

In response, Barkat’s office released the following statement, “Violence is the greatest danger to our democracy. I call on the leaders of the opposition to show responsibility and not to legitimize any kind of violence. It could end in bloodshed.’

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleLubavitcher Rebbe Remembered For Goodness, Kindness And Education On Birthday Anniversary
Next articleItamar Ben-Gvir Calls for Firing the Politicized Attorney General
Jewish Press News Desk
JewishPress.com brings you the latest in Jewish news from around the world. Stay up to date by following up on Facebook and Twitter. Do you have something noteworthy to report? Submit your news story to us here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR