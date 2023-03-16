Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat was attacked by anarchist protesters on Thursday evening in Kfar Saba. Barkat was there to speak at a local Likud branch, while the anarchists were there to harass him.

During his speech, one of the anarchists outside threw a rock through the glass window of the hall where Barkat was speaking, shattering the window. No one was injured in the attack.

האבן שניפצה את החלון בכנס של ניר ברקת בכפר סבא – חייבת להיות תמרור עצור ענק לכל אזרח אחראי.

מאחורי היד שידתה את האבן עומדת חבורה של מסיתים שמתירים יום יום את דמנו.

מי שלא יגנה את האלימות הזו, ולא יקרא להפסקתה המיידית – לא יוכל לומר ידינו לא שפכו ועינינו לא ראו.@NirBarkat pic.twitter.com/CvJuOFSqus — אורית סטרוק (@oritstrock) March 16, 2023

After the speech, police extricated the minister to his car as the anarchists harassed him and tried to block his way.

פירות ההסתה של לפיד מפגינים מנסים לפגוע בשר ניר ברקת pic.twitter.com/cqFsQKxihy — אביחי חדד avihai haddad (@avihaihaddad) March 16, 2023

In response, Barkat’s office released the following statement, “Violence is the greatest danger to our democracy. I call on the leaders of the opposition to show responsibility and not to legitimize any kind of violence. It could end in bloodshed.’