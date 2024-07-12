Photo Credit: Courtesy

Two prominent pro-Hamas groups face legal action following a June 23 demonstration in Los Angeles that devolved into violence and intimidation.

The attorney for plaintiff Ronen Helmann filed suit against Code Pink and the Palestinian Youth Movement (PYM) on July 7. Both groups have organized anti-Israel protests around the country since the Hamas terrorist attacks in southern Israel on Oct. 7.

Advertisement





In the suit, Helmann recounts his experience at the pro-Israel event conducted at the Adas Torah synagogue in the city’s heavily Jewish Pico-Robertson neighborhood. When he sought to enter the building, the protesters filmed him with their phones and hurled insults such as “Nazi,” “baby murderer” and “colonizer.”

The suit also says Code Pink and PYM violated Helmann’s First Amendment rights by preventing him from entering his place of worship.

The LAPD said that more than 150 people participated in the demonstration that ran amuck, though none were arrested.

Share this article on WhatsApp: