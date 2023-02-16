Photo Credit: Michael Giladi/Flash90

Leftwing protesters demonstrating against the government’s judicial reforms stole a tank that had been displayed at a memorial site in the Golan Heights for the 1973 Yom Kippur War. The protesters who stole the tank draped a large replica of Israel’s Declaration of Independence on it. Their aim was to use the tank as a prop for their demonstration, which was organized to protest against the government’s judicial reforms.

מעל מאה מלוחמי מלחמת יום הכיפור, בהם עטורי עיטורי העוז והמופת החלו כעת מצומת משמר הירדן הישנה שבגליל העליון במסעם למאבק על דמותה של המדינה בהתנגדות לרפורמה המשפטית. בראש שיירת המסע הוצב טנק סנטוריון מימי מלחמת כיפור ועליו פרוסה מגילת העצמאות. pic.twitter.com/GdW4MnYPSh — יאיר קראוס (@yair_kraus) February 16, 2023

The tank was later found on a flatbed truck near Kibbutz Gadot, which is just west of the Golan Heights. The police were able to recover the armored vehicle, and it is expected that charges will be filed against those who stole it. The theft of the tank is seen as a direct result of the incitement that has been taking place around the judicial reforms.

המהפכה: טנק נגררוף מהגולן ללא רשות . המשטרה עצרה את האחראים ליד גדות . ברור שללא אישור ונגנב pic.twitter.com/9YEuURFkeA — כל החדשות בזמן אמת ? (@Saher95755738) February 16, 2023

Aharon Barak, the former Supreme Court President, has been at the center of the controversy surrounding the government’s legal reforms. In interviews with Israeli media in early January, Barak compared Minister of Justice Yariv Levin’s legal reform package to a “coup with tanks.”

לא ייאמן: חשד שאנשי המחאה נגד הרפורמה המשפטית גנבו טנק מאתר הנצחה תל סאקי שברמת הגולן. לאחר מספר סריקות הטנק אותר סמוך לקיבוץ גדות. המשטרה עכבה לחקירה בקצרין את מארגן המחאה והנהג המוביל @Now14Israel pic.twitter.com/Yv11teUulG — אדיר לחקים Adir Lehakim (@AdirLM1) February 16, 2023

This led to widespread criticism from Israel’s right wing, who credit Barak with engineering the “judicial revolution” in the 1990s that resulted in the Supreme Court appropriating powers beyond its mandate. The Netanyahu-led government says that its reforms are meant to fix the changes wrought by Barak, but opponents of the reforms are trying to spread fear that they will bring about the “end of democracy.”

מוביל טנקים ועליו טנק, שנלקח ללא רשות מתל סאקי שבגולן כחלק מהמחאה נגד הרפורמה המשפטית, נעצר על ידי המשטרה סמוך לקיבוץ גדות. הצעד נעשה כחלק ממחאה של לוחמי מלחמת יום כיפור, שפרסו עליו את מגילת העצמאות ותכננו להביא אותו לשיירת מחאה@rubih67 (צילום: רוני לפבר) pic.twitter.com/iHxfI0gIcU — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 16, 2023

Matan Peleg, CEO of Im Tirtzu, a Zionist NGO, said, “The Israel Police must act immediately and file charges against those who stole military equipment. The theft of the tank is a direct result of the incitement of Aharon Barak who likened the legal reform to a revolution of tanks.”

Content by JNS was used in this report.