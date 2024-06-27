Photo Credit: Shay Kallach's Facebook

Major (Reserve) Shay Kallach, a former F-16 pilot and founder and chairman of the Netzah Israel Movement, on Thursday declared victory over two mayors who had declared a general strike in their municipalities, keeping out citizens who were looking for service. Both mayors folded, according to Kallach, when they were threatened with personal lawsuits for declaring illegal strikes.

The strikes in Ramat HaSharon and Pardes Hana-Karkur were supposed to be part of the anarchist/fascist “Day of Warning,” which included blocking traffic on major national arteries during morning rush hour, to cause rank and file Israelis anguish and financial ruin (Fascists Block Traffic on Israel’s Highway 2, ‘Won’t Stop Until Government Resigns’).

“The most important thing we must learn is this: force will be answered with force, and this is what will stop the anarchy in the streets,” Kallach tweeted Thursday morning.

“Only wanton anarchists are capable of harming the spirit of the people during a war and we will not let them,” declared Kallach, adding:

“We call on the entire national camp to unite under the following principles:

1. A personal lawsuit will be weighed against the directors of any public company that strikes, on the grounds of damage to shareholders.

2. Any public authority that strikes will risk a personal claim against its managers and decision-makers.

3. Any business that strikes will be boycotted by the national camp. Our purchasing power is the biggest in this economy.

4. Purchasing should be enhanced this Thursday, especially in businesses owned by IDF reservists who took an active part in the war.

5. Those who can instruct their company’s purchasing managers to concentrate their procuring especially on this Thursday – God bless you.

“The people of Israel have suffered enough years from a lordly tyranny. Following the Kaplanism and the military coup attempt of ‘Brothers in Arms,’ this nation has awakened and started walking, and it won’t be possible to stop it. Remember – nations have always overthrown dictatorial regimes. This is the way.”

Of course, by “dictatorial regimes,” the reservist fighter pilot meant the Supreme Court and the rest of the permanent government of Israel.

