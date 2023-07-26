Photo Credit: Arsen Ostrovsky / Twitter screengrab
At the Jerusalem Train Station on July 23, 2023, opposing protesters reach out to each other. "We're all brothers."

Israeli protesters — and even anarchists — are different from others around the world. When all is said and done, Israelis are truly one family. Take a look at what was going on in Jerusalem, even while most media was focusing on the rage over legislation that many didn’t agree with.

At the end of the day, Israeli protesters can find common ground with their fellow citizens, even when there are few media cameras for which to pose and posture.

Not so in some other places around the world.

One has only to take a look at the reaction of upset protesters in the United States (think: Black Lives Matter, death of George Floyd) and in France (think: Algerian teenager’s death, pension reform, fuel tax) to see that mass demonstrations can and often do become violent, complete with widespread destruction of property.

Israeli protesters and anarchists are focusing their efforts on disrupting daily life in the country, rather than outright destruction.

That’s not to say, however, there is no destruction at all: there certainly is, when one considers the economic and social cost imposed on their fellow Israelis by those who simply don’t agree with them.

Nevertheless,

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

