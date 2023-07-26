Photo Credit: Arsen Ostrovsky / Twitter screengrab

Israeli protesters — and even anarchists — are different from others around the world. When all is said and done, Israelis are truly one family. Take a look at what was going on in Jerusalem, even while most media was focusing on the rage over legislation that many didn’t agree with.

Love love love this! Jerusalem Train station this evening. Going up the escalator, opponents of the judicial reform, going down (to Tel Aviv) are the supporters. They might be on opposite sides, but they shake hands and show only respect. #WeAreBrotherspic.twitter.com/SUzQASlVpU — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) July 23, 2023

At the end of the day, Israeli protesters can find common ground with their fellow citizens, even when there are few media cameras for which to pose and posture.

This is beautiful.

Guy stands outside the mall and ask people:

“are you for or against judicial reform?”.

When one says “for” he says I’m against, and vice versa.

In each case he then asks for a hug. Regardless of differences they hug. No screaming, no shouting, no violence. pic.twitter.com/ztQtoaGmff — Likud-Herut UK (@LikudUK) July 25, 2023

Not so in some other places around the world.

The deadly shooting of 17-year-old #Nahel in #France has triggered protests, as the French government vowed to restore order and crack down on rioting that has spread to other cities.https://t.co/A8yXeJTzjd pic.twitter.com/oAS0QGfT9u — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) July 1, 2023

One has only to take a look at the reaction of upset protesters in the United States (think: Black Lives Matter, death of George Floyd) and in France (think: Algerian teenager’s death, pension reform, fuel tax) to see that mass demonstrations can and often do become violent, complete with widespread destruction of property.

Riots sparked by the degenerate George Floyd cost insurance companies $2B the most expensive in US history. NYC agrees to pay more than $13M to the rioters/ protesters of 2020. George Floyd pulled a gun on a pregnant lady pled guilty in her own home 2007.https://t.co/1DZpYrlXow — Craig Hall (@CraigHall173459) July 22, 2023

Israeli protesters and anarchists are focusing their efforts on disrupting daily life in the country, rather than outright destruction.

That’s not to say, however, there is no destruction at all: there certainly is, when one considers the economic and social cost imposed on their fellow Israelis by those who simply don’t agree with them.

Nevertheless,