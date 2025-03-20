Photo Credit: Arab social networks

ABC News issued an editor’s note on its report about the renewed war in Gaza, stating:

“An earlier version of this article said that the IDF had dropped leaflets with disturbing messaging. ABC News has not been able to confirm the authenticity of these leaflets.”

A passage from the leaflet, which circulated on Arab social media, reads:

“Reconsider your choices, for the world map will not change if all the people of Gaza vanish. No one will mourn you, and no one will inquire about you. You will be left alone to face your inevitable fate… The game is almost over, and only a little remains.”

The IDF has denied distributing these leaflets. However, the ABC News article quoted Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, who warned Gaza residents on Wednesday that “the evacuation of the population from the battle zones” would “begin again soon.”

Katz also urged Gaza residents to consider relocating abroad.

“Take the advice of the US President. Return the hostages and eliminate Hamas, and other options will open up for you—including going to other places in the world for those who wish,” Katz said.

The warning came as Israel carried out a third consecutive night of airstrikes on Gaza, following the resumption of ground operations on Wednesday. According to the Hamas-run civil defense agency, since fighting resumed in the Gaza Strip on March 18, a total of 506 people died, and 909 were injured. However, this figure has not been independently verified.

