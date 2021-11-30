<noscript><iframe id="td_youtube_player" width="600" height="560" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/03-DgRkupK8?enablejsapi=1&feature=oembed&wmode=opaque&vq=hd720" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen=""></noscript>

By Ami Friedman

(Israel Hayom via JNS) After a successful Hanukkah collaboration in 2020, producer Greg Kurstin and Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl have teamed up again for a project they’re calling “The Hanukkah Sessions 2021.”

Advertisement



Each night of Hanukkah, Grohl and Kurstin are recording a cover of a song by a Jewish artist.

One of this year’s interesting covers is the Ramones’ “Blitzkrieg Bop.”

Grohl and Kurstin explained that years ago, “two Jewish kids” from Queens, N.Y., “changed the world” with their music—referring to Jeffrey Hyman and Thomas Erdelyi, who later became known as Joey and Tommy Ramone.

The previous night, Kurstin and Grohl uploaded their version of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You).”

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.