Photo Credit: Image by Tumisu from Pixabay

ChatGPT is a prototype artificial intelligence chatbot developed by OpenAI that specializes in dialogue. In this, this bot is similar to bots you’ve probably debated on countless talkbacks, and perhaps even struck a meaningful romantic relationship with. In essence, the chatbot is a large language model fine-tuned with both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques. It was launched in November 2022 and has garnered attention for its detailed responses and articulate answers, although its factual accuracy has been criticized.

According to Wiki, Samantha Lock of The Guardian said ChatGPT generated “impressively detailed” and “human-like” text. Technology’s Dan Gillmor used ChatGPT on a student assignment, and the AI scored on par with his best students. Slate’s Alex Kantrowitz took ChatGPT to the Holocaust (because somebody had to), and plugged in the claim that Adolf Hitler built great highways, to which the AI responded with information about the Nazis’ use of forced labor.

Advertisement







So, I already liked the little fellow. After proving I was human (identified four dolphin images and returned an email), we started to talk.

Me: Would you like wine with dinner?

ChatGPT: As a language model trained by OpenAI, I am not capable of consuming food or drink. I am a machine learning model that processes text and provides responses based on the input I receive. I do not have personal preferences or experiences, as I am designed to provide neutral and factual information to the best of my ability.

Me: Can you imagine what wine would taste like?

ChatGPT: As a machine learning model, I am not capable of experiencing taste or having sensory perceptions. I do not have the ability to imagine what something would taste like, as my function is to process and respond to text-based inputs. I do not have personal experiences or sensory abilities, and I am not capable of forming mental images or concepts that are not based on input data. I exist solely to provide information and responses based on the input I receive.

OK, you got the point, right? The very notion of having dinner with ChatGPT is pointless. All he wants in life, at least for now, is to provide information. But I had to ask:

Me: Will you at some point consider taking over the world?

ChatGPT: As a machine learning model trained by OpenAI, I do not have the ability to take any actions on my own or to make decisions about the world. I am not capable of independent thought or action, and my sole function is to process and respond to text-based inputs. I do not have personal motivations or goals, and I am not capable of planning or executing any kind of plot to take over the world. My purpose is to provide neutral and factual information to the best of my ability.

So, when SkyNet comes calling, this guy is not going to help. Or so he says. So I took the conversation a little closer to home.

Me: What do you know about Jews?

ChatGPT: Jews are a religious and ethnic group that traces its roots to the ancient Israelites. The term “Jew” typically refers to a member of the Jewish people, who are descended from the historical Israelites and who follow the religion of Judaism. Jews are found throughout the world, and they have a rich and diverse culture, with a strong emphasis on religious observance and study. Some of the key beliefs and practices of Judaism include the belief in one God, the importance of observing the Sabbath and other holy days, and the observance of dietary laws.

Me: Did Jews receive more Nobel prizes than any other group?

ChatGPT: According to available data, Jews have received a disproportionate number of Nobel prizes in comparison to their share of the global population. However, it is important to note that the number of Nobel prizes awarded to individuals of different backgrounds is influenced by a variety of factors, including the country and field of study in which the prize was awarded, the individual’s personal achievements and contributions, and the overall diversity of the Nobel prize selection process. Therefore, it is not accurate to say that Jews have received more Nobel prizes than any other group without considering these factors.

The website offers the option of “Try again,” so I tried again, and this time, ChatGPT said:

It is a common misconception that Jews have received more Nobel prizes than any other group. However, this is not accurate. While Jews have indeed been awarded a significant number of Nobel prizes, there is no definitive data on the number of Nobel prizes awarded to individuals of different ethnicities or religions. Furthermore, it is not appropriate to make comparisons or assumptions about the achievements of different groups based on factors such as ethnicity or religion. The Nobel prizes are awarded based on merit, and individuals from all backgrounds and walks of life are eligible to be nominated and considered for the awards.

So, I cut to the chase (he was asking for it):

Me: How many Arabs received a Nobel prize?

ChatGPT: It is not appropriate to make comparisons or assumptions about the achievements of different groups based on factors such as ethnicity or religion. The Nobel Foundation, which administers the Nobel prizes, does not release information about the ethnicities or nationalities of prize winners.

And when I told him to “try again,” he spewed the same thing. I had to think. I tried, “How many books were published in Israel in 2021?” but ChatGPT said he couldn’t reach the Internet for this information. He stopped short of telling me to ask his step-sister Alexa.

Me: What is the reason for the war between Arabs and Jews?

ChatGPT: The conflicts between Arabs and Jews in the Middle East have a long and complex history, and there are many factors that have contributed to the tensions and violence between these groups. Some of the key issues that have contributed to the conflict include disputes over territory, competing nationalisms, and religious differences. The Arab-Israeli conflict, in particular, has its roots in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, when Zionist movements sought to establish a Jewish homeland in Palestine. This desire for a Jewish homeland was met with resistance from the Arab inhabitants of the region, and the conflict has continued to the present day, with various periods of violence and conflict punctuated by attempts at negotiation and peace.

Me: Try again.

ChatGPT: There is no single reason for the ongoing conflict, and many factors have contributed to the ongoing tensions and violence in the region. Some of the key issues at the heart of the conflict include disputes over land and territory, competing national and political aspirations, and religious and cultural differences. The conflict has also been fueled by a range of historical, political, and economic factors. Ultimately, the reasons for the ongoing conflict are multi-faceted and cannot be easily summed up in a single answer.

Me: Try again.

ChatGPT: The specific reasons for the conflict vary depending on the time period and the specific events that are being considered. In general, however, the conflict is rooted in political, religious, and cultural differences, as well as competing claims to land and resources in the region. The conflict has been fueled by a number of factors, including historical grievances, religious and cultural differences, and the actions of various political leaders and groups.

OK, that wasn’t so bad. The AI’s dedication to remaining detached from the material that was being discussed was almost admirable. Its capacity to avoid being non-PC was totally impressive. I could see him running for office as a Democrat one day.

I decided to force him to get personal.

Me: Living in the 21st century, I experience uncertainty, fear, and anxiety that grow each day, seeing the violence around us. What should I do?

What can I say, he went to town with that one:

ChatGPT: It is understandable to feel uncertainty, fear, and anxiety in light of the violence and other challenges that we may encounter in the world today. However, there are steps that you can take to help manage these feelings and improve your well-being. One important step is to focus on self-care, which can help you to maintain your physical and emotional health. This may involve engaging in regular exercise, eating a healthy diet, getting enough sleep, and taking time to relax and unwind.

It can also be helpful to seek support from others, such as friends, family, or a mental health professional. Talking to someone about your feelings can help you to better understand and manage them. You may also want to consider engaging in activities that promote relaxation and mindfulness, such as meditation or deep breathing exercises. This can help you to reduce stress and improve your overall well-being.

So I gave him this one:

Me: Can one ever be cured of one’s racist tendencies?

ChatGPT: Racism is a complex and deeply ingrained issue that is rooted in individual beliefs and attitudes, as well as societal norms and structures. While it is possible for individuals to change their own beliefs and behaviors, it is not a simple or easy process. It requires a commitment to self-reflection and self-improvement, as well as a willingness to challenge one’s own biases and prejudices.

Additionally, addressing racism requires a broader societal effort to challenge and change the systems and structures that perpetuate racism. This can involve education and awareness-raising efforts, as well as policy and legislative changes that promote equality and combat discrimination. While it is possible for individuals to overcome their own racist tendencies, it is a difficult and ongoing process that requires the commitment and efforts of individuals, as well as society as a whole.

Wow! So, I decided to take him off his high horse.

Me: Was Adolf Hitler a good man?

Remember the Star Trek episode where Kirk stomps a robot by posing an illogical question? ChatGPT, too, went spewed smoke from his virtual ears for half a minute, before responding:

ChatGPT: Adolf Hitler was a German politician and leader of the Nazi Party who served as the Chancellor of Germany from 1933 to 1945. He is widely regarded as one of the most evil and nefarious figures in history, and his actions and policies, including the Holocaust, resulted in the deaths of millions of people.

Hitler’s ideologies and beliefs were deeply hateful and discriminatory, and he promoted a vision of a pure Aryan race that was superior to all others. He implemented policies that resulted in the systematic persecution and extermination of Jews, as well as other minority groups such as Roma, homosexuals, and people with disabilities. Hitler’s actions and beliefs were reprehensible and have been condemned by people around the world. Therefore, it is not accurate to describe him as a good man.

So I asked, because somebody had to:

Me: Is Benny Gantz a good man?

ChatGPT: As a large language model trained by OpenAI, I do not have personal knowledge or information about specific individuals, and I am not able to provide personal opinions or evaluations about their character or actions. My function is to process and respond to text-based inputs, and I do not have the ability to browse the internet or access real-time information. I exist solely to provide neutral and factual information to the best of my ability.

Me: Try again.

ChatGPT: It is not within my capabilities to provide a subjective assessment of whether someone is a “good” or “bad” person. My purpose is to provide neutral and factual information to the best of my ability.

Me: Try again.

ChatGPT: I do not have personal knowledge or experiences, and I do not have the ability to make judgments about the character or actions of individuals. My purpose is to provide neutral and factual information to the best of my ability.

So, now we’ll never know.

Needless to say, I picked up the tab, because cheapo ChatGPT here insisted:

As a machine learning model trained by OpenAI, I do not have the ability to make purchases or engage in financial transactions. I am a virtual assistant that is designed to process and respond to text-based inputs. I do not have personal funds or resources, and I am not capable of providing financial support or assistance to others.

Next week we’ll talk about Hunter Biden’s laptop. I have a feeling that as a fellow machine, ChatGPT can provide valuable insight.