Photo Credit: President's Spokesperson

In an interview with the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg on Sunday, President Itzhak Herzog revealed that IDF forces operating in northern Gaza had discovered a copy of Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” translated into Arabic on the body of a terrorist in a children’s bedroom of a civilian home that was being used as a Hamas terror base.

The civilian home also contained an explosives lab, presenting further proof of Hamas’s terrorist activity in the heart of the civilian population in Gaza.

The Arabic-language “Mein Kampf” was found among the personal belongings of one of the dead terrorists and included notes in the margins, highlighted sections, and annotated post-it notes.

This discovery testifies to the sources of inspiration for the terrorist organization Hamas and proves once again that all its actions have one goal – the murder of Jews.

The President told Kuenssberg: “This is Adolf Hitler’s book, Mein Kampf, translated into Arabic (كفاحي). This is the book that led to the Holocaust and the book that led to World War II. This book was found a few days ago in northern Gaza. In a child’s room, which became a base used for terrorist activities by the terrorist organization Hamas. The terrorist wrote notes, marked the sections, and studied again and again, the ideology of Adolf Hitler to hate the Jews, to kill the Jews, to burn and slaughter Jews wherever they are. This is the real war we are facing.”

In response to reports about the situation in Gaza, the President stressed, “There is a lot of spin by Hamas. There is electricity in Shifa [hospital], everything is operating. We’re speaking to the managers. We haven’t gone into Shifa where unfortunately, underneath Shifa, there is a huge, huge terror base, actually the headquarters, the headquarters of the Hamas ISIS operations is right there under Shifa.”

“Now exactly what are we supposed to do?” the President asked. “Leave it as is and then in a few years go again through the same motions – and you will say it’s disproportionate and we will have civilians being killed? So, we are calling on all of the uninvolved to go out to another hospital nearby, and we’re coordinating it very delicately with all forces around that place. Hamas is stopping them.”