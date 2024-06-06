Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

According to the Abu Ali Express Telegram channel, the most popular video on Arab social networks Wednesday night was the live feed from the Kotel, showing the huge assembly of mostly national religious Jews in the Kotel Plaza:

And this one:

It got me started. I plugged يوم القدس (Jerusalem Day) into my browser and came up with these precious references:

Dr. Abdallah Marouf posted a lengthy analysis of the purpose of “Quds Day,” above a video of young Jews prostrating themselves on the stones of the Temple Mount, just as our forefathers did. Marouf concluded: The main reason for all of this is that they know that the title of their victory and defeat in this war is #Qudsand the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque after Gaza buried the noses of their soldiers in the dirt and they lost hope in any form of victory there.

This is what these people understand. Do our people understand that?!

It means, brothers and sisters, that the Arabs understand that the key to Jewish life on God’s Little Acre is the Temple Mount, never mind what happens in Gaza. Now it’s time for the Jews to get the message.

The same Dr. Marouf showed this video of Jewish youths dancing and singing on the Temple Mount and commented: “Imagine, may God protect you, that these people are dancing in the blessed heart of Al-Aqsa Mosque this morning as part of their celebrations of what is called the Hebrew ‘Jerusalem Day’ on the anniversary of the completion of the occupation of the eastern half of Quds during the Naksa War in 1967! Shame on our nation…!”

You see? The Arabs are already terrified of us. Now it’s time for us to realize that we are terrifying.

And a user calling himself Egyptian Revolutionary Council, posted, above a video of delighted Jewish kids in Jerusalem on Jerusalem Day: “Today, settlers are practicing Talmudic rituals in Al-Aqsa and wandering inside the alleys of the Old City carrying weapons and attacking unarmed civilians, in what is called ‘Jerusalem Day’ on the anniversary of the occupation of the eastern part of the city. After 57 years, we are still paying the price of the defeat of June 1967. If Abdel Nasser had committed no sin other than this, it would have been enough for him.”

Arab introspection? Then it was worth all those Talmudic rituals!

Finally, a sinister post from Murabetat, who writes, above an album of Jerusalem Day videos: “Dancing and singing, sorcery and the heads of demons swaying in the niches of Al-Aqsa Mosque on what is called ‘the day of the unification of Jerusalem,’ and more precisely the day of its destruction… cursing the Prophet, peace and blessings of God be upon him, and the true religion, raising flags of tyranny in front of minarets from which the name of God was known to ring frequently!

Waiter, I’ll have what he’s having…

