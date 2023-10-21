Photo Credit: Andrew Bone / Wikimedia
Cyprus Police car

Jerusalem, 21 October, 2023 (TPS) — Police in Cyprus have arrested one person after a bomb was detonated on Saturday near the Israeli embassy in Nicosia.

Officials said the explosion occurred at 1:37 am.

Cyprus police report finding shrapnel as close as 30 meters from the embassy.

Following the explosion, two people walking near the scene of the explosion were detained, along with two people in a car.

Inside the car, police report finding two knives and a hammer. The 21-year-old car owner was later arrested and charged with possessing a weapon.

Those detained were said to be between ages 17 to 21.

Cyprus police are continuing their investigation.

TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

