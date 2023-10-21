Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

A 22-year-old IDF reserve soldier was killed Friday after his unit was attacked by Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, from across Israel’s northern border.

IDF Acting Sergeant Omer Bello, a resident of Herzliya, was killed and three other soldiers were wounded when they were hit by anti-tank fire near the Lebanese border, according to a military spokesperson. Bello was a platoon commander in the Alexandroni Brigade.

One of the soldiers was seriously injured and the other two sustained moderate wounds.

The IDF has been involved in ongoing skirmishes with Hezbollah for more than a week, with daily anti-missile fire by the Lebanese terror group aimed at Israeli soldiers and civilian communities, and constant attempts to infiltrate Israeli territory thwarted by Israeli forces.

Israel ordered the evacuation of all civilian communities within five kilometers of the border with Lebanon, in addition to evacuating the town of Kiryat Shmonah on Friday.

Early Saturday, a terrorist cell launched a rocket toward Mount Dov that landed in an open area. In response, IDF soldiers identified the terrorist cell, which was then targeted by an IDF aircraft. Later in the day, terrorists launched an anti-tank missile toward the community of Margaliot in northern Israel. In response, IDF soldiers identified the terrorist cell, which was then targeted by an IDF aircraft.

Hits were identified during both strikes.

In addition, a number of anti-tank missiles were fired towards Kibbutz Hanita. IDF soldiers returned fire to the source of the attack.

In response to the Hezbollah rocket launches and anti-tank missiles fired toward Israel into the wee hours of Saturday, IDF aircraft struck military compounds used for operational and terror purposes, as well as Hezbollah terror infrastructure. Additionally, the IDF struck anti-tank missile launchers located along the border and directed toward Israel.

“The IDF is ready and will continue to operate on all fronts to ensure the safety of Israeli civilians,” a military spokesperson said.

On Friday, four groups of Hezbollah infiltrators were killed by Israeli soldiers along the Lebanese border. Additionally, a terrorist was killed after entering the country and attacking Israeli soldiers near Moshav Margaliot. A soldier was seriously wounded in the exchange.

TPS contributed to this report.