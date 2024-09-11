Photo Credit: Erez Ben Simon/TPS

An Israeli reservist was severely wounded Wednesday afternoon when an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon scored a direct hit on Kibbutz Dan, near Israel’s northern border.

The wounded IDF reservist is a community security team member at the kibbutz. He received initial medical treatment at the scene before he was flown by medivac helicopter to nearby Rambam Medical Center in Haifa. His family was notified, the IDF said.

A fire was also ignited by the exploding missile.

Additional ATGMs were fired at Mount Dov and the city of Metula, but landed in open areas. No physical injuries were reported.

In response to the incident, IDF Home Front Command issued new safety protocols for those still living in the area, including reduced traffic, better controls at the entrances to the communities, minimizing large gatherings and orders to stay near safe spaces and bomb shelters.

ATGMs are particularly problematic because they are short-range missiles that fly at very low altitudes and are thus able to evade detection by radar.

This was the case in Kibbutz Dan, where no Red Alert warning siren was triggered by the missile’s trajectory prior to the strike.

