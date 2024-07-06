Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90
Israeli firefighters and civilians try to extinguish a fire which broke out touched off by missiles and drones fired from Lebanon, at the Ein Keshatot National Heritage Site in Moshav Natur and Moshav Aniam , Golan Heights on July 4, 2024.

Two IDF soldiers were wounded on Friday night and a home was damaged by rocket fire launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah.

A barrage of at least five rockets were aimed at the northern Israeli city, whose residents have mostly left the area due to the constant attacks by the Iranian proxy.

Advertisement


Rocket fire and explosive drones has been responsible for dozens of wildfires ignited in the Upper Galilee and Golan Heights over the past several weeks.

The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted an explosive suicide drone launched from Lebanon early Saturday morning.

Shortly after, additional sirens regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration sounded in the area. Two suspicious aerial targets that crossed from Lebanon fell in an open area in Beit Hillel.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleNYPD: June Antisemitic Hate Crimes Shot Up 137% From Last Year
Next articleMossad Chief Travels to Qatar as Hostage-Release Talks Resume
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR