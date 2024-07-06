Photo Credit: Michael Giladi / Flash 90

Two IDF soldiers were wounded on Friday night and a home was damaged by rocket fire launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah.

A barrage of at least five rockets were aimed at the northern Israeli city, whose residents have mostly left the area due to the constant attacks by the Iranian proxy.

Rocket fire and explosive drones has been responsible for dozens of wildfires ignited in the Upper Galilee and Golan Heights over the past several weeks.

The IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted an explosive suicide drone launched from Lebanon early Saturday morning.

Shortly after, additional sirens regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration sounded in the area. Two suspicious aerial targets that crossed from Lebanon fell in an open area in Beit Hillel.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

