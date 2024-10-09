Photo Credit: Ayal Margolin / Flash 90

Three people were wounded early Wednesday afternoon as Iran’s Lebanese proxy, the Hezbollah terrorist army, renewed its rocket attacks on Haifa and surrounds.

Hezbollah fired some 40 rockets at the northern Israeli port city and elsewhere in the Upper Galilee.

Advertisement





Although the IDF Aerial Defense Array intercepted some of the missiles, several managed to evade the defense and landed in the area.

Five people suffered shrapnel wounds, including a 16-year-old boy who sustained moderate injuries and four people in their forties and fifties, all reported in good condition. A 36-year-old motorcyclist was also injured in a collision with a car during the Red Alert sirens that blared throughout the area, according to Magen David Adom (MDA).

The surrounding Haifa suburbs known as the “Krayot” have been repeatedly targeted in rocket attacks since the start of Operation Northern Arrows, Israel’s recently-launched ground war in Lebanon.

The IDF Home Front Command issued an order Tuesday night, mandating closure of schools in the Krayot until further notice due to the incessant rocket fire.

Share this article on WhatsApp: