Photo Credit: Dr. Avishai Teicher / Wikimedia

At least 13 people were wounded on Wednesday afternoon when an explosives-laden drone attacked the community of Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel, Magen David Adom reported.

Hezbollah's special operation in Arab al-Aramshe Six Zionists were injured, one of them is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/XFTUWxzVkh — IRNA News Agency (@IrnaEnglish) April 17, 2024

Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, fired a barrage of precision guided missiles and explosives-laden drones at the community.

Five of the victims were reported in serious condition, one in moderate/fair condition and the others in good condition.

One of the rockets fired from Lebanon directly hit a community center in the Bedouin village; a suicide drone struck near the community center as first responders were evacuating the wounded via medical helicopter, along with two more barrages of rocket fire.

MDA EMTs and paramedics worked together with an IDF medical force to treat the wounded at the scene before transporting the victims to the Galilee Medical Center in Nahariya.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack and said its forces had targeted a building used by the IDF as headquarters for a “newly established military reconnaissance unit.”

Hezbollah claimed that eight people were wounded in the attack.

The terror group said the attack came in response to the assassination on Tuesday of three of its members, including two commanders, in southern Lebanon.

The IDF said its forces struck the sources of the suicide drones and missile fire.

“IDF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military compound in the area of Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon where terrorists were operating,” the IDF added.