Photo Credit: Courtesy of the office of Sen. John Fetterman

More than 100 Yeshiva University students met last week in Washington with Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), one of Israel’s most vocal supporters in the U.S. Congress.

The Pennsylvania Democrat posted photos on social media holding a blue Yeshiva sweatshirt that states “Yeshiva University. Am Yisrael chai. Together with Israel.” (The Hebrew phrase means, “The nation of Israel lives.”)

“I don’t know why anybody would think I like hoodies,” the senator, known for his hooded sweatshirts, joked on Friday.

“Thanks to the 100-plus students from Yeshiva University for stopping by the Senate,” he added. “You’re always welcome back to my office.”

Jon Greenfield, assistant vice president of government relations at Yeshiva University, told JNS that hundreds of students in Yeshiva’s Political Action Club travel annually to Washington to meet with members of Congress and their staffs to support Israel.

“This latest mission was the group’s second trip to Capitol Hill since Oct. 7 and comes at a time when pro-Israel voices are most needed in the halls of Congress,” Greenfield said. “We were proud to see our students engage such a broad, bipartisan cohort of lawmakers during their trip, including Senator Fetterman, and gain firsthand experience in grassroots civic engagement.”

“Their efforts truly represent the values of Yeshiva University as a top-tier academic institution and strong advocate for Israel,” he added.

“Hoodie with a backbone,” wrote Eli Lebowicz, a Jewish comedian.

Dov Hikind, a former New York state legislator and founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, expressed his appreciation for the senator’s post.

“Love that YU students got Sen. Fetterman a YU hoodie to add to his collection,” wrote the Jewish educator Dovid Bashevkin. “There’s no way they got the right size.”

“Beyond well deserved,” Bashevkin added. “Sen. Fetterman has been a beacon of hope and moral clarity. We appreciate you.”

“Thank you, Sen. Fetterman, for your unflinching support,” wrote Rabbi Tzvi Pittinsky, director of educational technology at the Frisch School, Yeshivat Frisch in Paramus, N.J. “You are a true friend of the State of Israel, the Jewish people and all people who love freedom throughout the world.”