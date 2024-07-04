Photo Credit: Elias Fares / TPS-IL

Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, launched a massive barrage of explosive suicide drones at northern Israel on Thursday morning in response to the targeted assassination of a senior commander in the ranks.

The terrorist organization announced that its operatives launched more than 200 rockets and 20 drones “of various types” sites across the Galilee and Golan Heights, according to Qatari-owned Al Jazaeera news network.

Starting at around 10:25 am, the terrorist army targeted northern Israeli communities from east to west along the border with Lebanon, with a non-stop barrage of drones, rockets and missiles that lasted for more than 40 minutes.

Most of the attacks were focused on the Golan Heights and the Upper Galilee, but some areas in northwestern Israel, such as Rosh Hanikra, were targeted as well. The Druze Israeli city of Majdal Shams was targeted multiple times. At least one rocket struck the eastern shore of Lake Kinneret, south of the Golan Heights.

The attacks resumed after a ten minute break.

The second round of attacks focused more on northwestern Israel, with Red Alert sirens activating in Rosh Hanikra, Kibbutz Gesher Haziv, Nahariya, Akko, Lochamei HaGetaot and communities across the Upper Galilee, including Shlomi, Ein Yaacov, Sa’ar and Cabri.

Several rockets landed in the Mediterranean Sea.

Multiple interceptions by the Iron Dome aerial defense array were seen by residents in the ancient city of Tzfat. Falling shrapnel landed on the roof of the “old shopping mall” in Akko. One drone landed in the community of Ilania, causing some damage to an industrial site. Falling shrapnel from an Iron Dome interception started a fire in Katzrin.

In addition, multiple sites reported fires ignited by the impacts in open areas in the Golan Heights and the Upper Galilee as a result of the heavy barrage.

Fire crews from the Galilee-Golan station with the assistance of the Nature and Parks Authority responded to fires that broke out in the Golan Heights and the Upper Galilee following the attacks, according to Liran Greenberg, spokesperson for the Galilee-Golan regional fire and rescue station.

Route 87 from the Katsafiya junction to the Waterfall (Hapalim) junction was closed to traffic in both directions due to fires.

The Magen David Adom emergency medical response service reported no physical injuries.

