Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah delivering a televised speech from an undisclosed location, Oct. 18, 2021.

The leadership of Lebanon’s Iranian proxy terrorist organization, Hezbollah, has ordered its operatives to be “fully prepared” and on the “highest alert for any possibility, including war,” according to the Al-Bina’a newspaper.

Hezbollah warned that Israel would commit a “stupid act of aggression against Lebanon” to escape signing an agreement over the demarcation of a disputed maritime boundary between the two countries, according to the report.

Rhetoric from Lebanese leaders is also becoming more aggressive: this weekend, Lebanon’s General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim claimed Lebanon is waging “a holy battle” to regain its maritime rights from the “Israeli enemy.”

Naharnet quoted Ibrahim as saying the “battle” includes controlling the land border crossings.

US energy envoy Amos Hochstein is expected to return in September to continue mediating the negotiations between Lebanon and Israel over the maritime border dispute.

Talks have been going on since October 2020, but there have been six rounds of elections in Beirut since that time.

Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

