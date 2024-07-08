Photo Credit: Hezbollah / RNN

Overnight, an IDF aircraft struck and eliminated the Hezbollah terrorist Mustafa Hassan Salman in the area of Q’laileh in southern Lebanon.

Hassan Salman, 33, was from the town of Al-Qleila in southern Lebanon. He was an operative in Hezbollah’s Rockets and Missiles Unit, who took part in the planning and execution of numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel.

Overnight, the Israel Air Force struck a Hezbollah military site in the area of Jabal Tourah in Lebanese territory. Jabal Tourah is northeast of Tyre and Nabatieh.

Simultaneously, the IAF also struck a Hezbollah weapons storage facility in the area of Qabrikha, a military structure in the area of Tallouseh, and Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure sites in the areas of Houla and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

IDF artillery also fired to remove a threat in a number of areas in southern Lebanon.

