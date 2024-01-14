Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

A 48-year-old Israeli man and his 76-year-old mother were murdered Sunday morning in an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) attack fired by Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Barak Eilon and his mother, Mira, were eating breakfast in their Upper Galilee village of Kfar Yuval together with their 74-year-old father and husband when one of the missiles scored a direct hit on their home.

Advertisement





According to Channel 12 News, two ATGMs were launched at the Eilon family home. The first missile claimed the life of Barak, who served as a member of the agricultural community’s civilian emergency response team, but miraculously sparing his parents.

But a second ATGM was fired as the parents attempted to flee, critically wounding Barak’s mother Mira.

The 74-year-old husband and father was injured as well, but survived.

Emergency medical personnel from Magen David Adom (MDA) joined IDF medics in treating the victims at the scene before they were airlifted to nearby Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat. Mira died of her grievous wounds shortly after.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization claimed responsibility for the attack.

Intelligence personnel have determined there is a potential for further rocket fire in the area, and therefore have closed the roads and ordered community lockdowns along Israel’s border with Lebanon until further notice.