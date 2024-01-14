Photo Credit: COGAT

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has created a new website to provide up-to-date information and guidelines on Israel’s humanitarian efforts vis-a-vis the entry of aid into Gaza.

The site, available in English and in Arabic, is updated on a daily basis and offers the latest data on humanitarian aid that passes through Israeli inspection at the Kerem Shalom and Nitzana inspection points.

Advertisement





Israel has been repeatedly accused of delaying and slowing down the entry of humanitarian aid from international agencies into Gaza. The new website is a response to those accusations.

Israeli government spokespersons have said each time the issue is raised by international reporters that the problem is not on the Israeli end — Israeli security inspections are carried out at a brisk pace — but rather, the issue has to do with difficulties on the international supply end.

Further difficulties experienced by Gaza civilians who do not receive the aid delivered to the enclave and intended for their benefit are due to theft by the Hamas terrorist organization, whose operatives repeatedly hijack the trucks carrying the supplies being delivered to UNRWA warehouses for the civilians.

Moreover, multiple Gaza civilians have informed the IDF Intelligence Unit 504 that Hamas terrorists have infiltrated the UN agency and have seized control over its operations in Gaza.