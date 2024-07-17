Photo Credit: David Cohen / Flash 90

Lebanon’s Iranian proxy, Hezbollah, launched rocket barrages targeting the Western Galilee city of Nahariya and the mystical mountain town of Meron in the late hours of Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.

The attacks represent another escalation in the drip-drip ongoing war of attrition launched against northern Israel by the Iranian proxy that has continued since the day after the October 7th was launched by thousands of Hamas-led terrorists.

Advertisement





Red Alert sirens awakened the residents of Nahariya, Kibbutz Gesher Haziv and nearly communities at around 2:20 am on Thursday, sending Israelis scrambling for cover. Within seconds, approximately 15 rockets entered northern Israeli airspace from Lebanon.

Some of the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome Aerial Defense Array and the rest fell in open areas. No physical injuries were reported.

About two and a half hours prior — at 11:45 pm Wednesday — at least 10 rockets were fired at the Western Galilee, including Gush Halav and the town of Meron, near the mountainside tomb of the Tannaic Cabbalist Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

Miraculously, there were no physical injuries and no damage was reported. The rockets landed in open areas.

Tens of thousands of Jews from around the world flock to the gravesite each year to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag B’Omer.

In response, Israeli Air Force aircraft struck Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the areas of Yarine, Ayta ash Shab, and Aalma El Chaeb in southern Lebanon.

IDF artillery also fired to remove a threat in the area of Majdal Zoun.

After the attack on Meron, IAF struck Hezbollah military structures in the areas of Kfarkela and Ayta ash Shab as well as terrorist infrastructure in Aitaroun in southern Lebanon.

Share this article on WhatsApp: