A former Middle East sales representative for the Gold Apollo Taiwanese company, who subsequently founded her own business and obtained a license to market a range of pagers under the Apollo brand, was responsible for the sales pitch that ultimately resulted in the deaths and mutilations of approximately 3,000 Hezbollah terrorists, as reported by The Washington Post on Saturday. In 2023, she presented Hezbollah with an offer for one of her company’s products: the durable and dependable AR924.

Hezbollah leaders, being vigilant against potential sabotage, ensured that the pagers could not be sourced from Israel, the United States, or any other ally of Israel. Consequently, in 2023, the organization started to receive offers for the large-scale acquisition of Apollo pagers, a Taiwanese brand that is widely recognized and distributed globally, with no apparent connections to Israeli or Jewish interests.

But the initial phase of the strategy, which involved the deployment of booby-trapped walkie-talkies, was initiated by Mossad in Lebanon almost ten years ago, in 2015. These mobile two-way radios were equipped with large battery packs, concealed explosives, and a transmission system that allowed Israel full access to Hezbollah’s communications.

For nine years, Israeli officials focused on monitoring Hezbollah’s communications, while keeping the possibility of transforming their walkie-talkies into explosive devices for potential future conflicts. However, a new opportunity arose alongside the introduction of an innovative product: the compact pager fitted with a potent explosive. In a twist of fate that would only be understood months later, Hezbollah would inadvertently finance the very small bombs that would result in casualties among its operatives.

A long list of UN hired hands on September 18 issued an irate press release titled, “Exploding pagers and radios: A terrifying violation of international law.”

“These attacks violate the human right to life, absent any indication that the victims posed an imminent lethal threat to anyone else at the time,” the experts said. “Such attacks require prompt, independent investigation to establish the truth and enable accountability for the crime of murder.”

“We express our deepest solidarity to the victims of these attacks,” they said.

Seeing as those victims were by definition Hezbollah terrorists, the fact that the UN is in deepest solidarity with them should not surprise anyone.

Perhaps the UN and the rest of the pro-Hezbollah agents out there should consider filing their complaints with the Better Business Bureau…

In the end, Hezbollah sought secure electronic networks for communication, and Mossad devised two deceptive strategies that prompted the militia to acquire devices that appeared ideal for their needs—equipment that was specifically designed and manufactured by Mossad in Israel.

I say, sue that saleslady. If you can find her. If she wasn’t an AI program making really effective sales calls to Beirut.

