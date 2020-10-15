Photo Credit: Pixabay

Iran’s cybersecurity authority admitted Thursday in a report by the state-owned IRAN daily newspaper that “important” attacks targeted two government departments this week.

The newspaper said cyberattacks occurred Tuesday and Wednesday, but did not specify which government departments were hit.

Advertisement



The report added that some other departments temporarily suspended their online services as a precaution against further attacks.

According to a report broadcast by Israel’s Channel 12 news team, a widespread cyber attack struck several Iranian government ministries as well as a busy southern port city this week on Wednesday.

Cyber Attack Strikes Iran Government Ministries, Port City

It’s not clear who was behind the attacks, but Iran’s ministries of communications, transportation and infrastructure were hacked, affecting areas such as the ports, along with communications systems in banks and customs authorities.

A spokesperson quoted by the official IRNA news agency on Wednesday that the attacks were under investigation, adding they did not cause significant damage, and that the country has dealt with larger attacks in the past.