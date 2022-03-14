Photo Credit: Tasnim News Agency

Iran claimed Monday that its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) foiled an attempted Israeli operation to sabotage the advanced uranium enrichment centrifuges at the Fordow nuclear plant.

“Members of a network that planned to sabotage Fordow’s nuclear facilities were arrested by the IRGC intelligence service,” Iran’s semi-official Tasnim News Agency reported.

It was the second such group arrested by Iran in the past 24 hours.

Tasnim quoted a report published by the Radio and Television of Iran, saying that “officers of the Zionist regime are trying to approach an IR6 centrifuge in a new way, and in order to do so, they have recruited an employee’s neighbor, paying him cash and buying him a book. This person was taught how to communicate securely using tokens and mobile devices.

“They then approached the facility staff to gather information. All wages were exchanged in cash and digital currency so they could not be traced.

“The Israeli spy officer first communicated with a Fordow employee under the guise of a Hong Kong company and with the help of an intermediary.

“In this way, he ordered software and drew closer to the official step by step, in different projects. The employee learned about the identity of the spy and cooperated with him, but all the steps were under the surveillance of the IRGC intelligence service,” the report said, adding that the attack was planned to take place before the Nowruz holiday.