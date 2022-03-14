Home Travel Where Am I Where Am I: On the Wall TravelWhere Am I Where Am I: On the Wall By Jewish Press Staff - 12 Adar II 5782 – March 14, 2022 0 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter <noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;" data-src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-on-the-wall/2022/03/14/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" class="lazyload" src=""><noscript><iframe frameBorder="0" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/like.php?href=https://www.jewishpress.com/news/travel-news/where-am-i/where-am-i-on-the-wall/2022/03/14/&layout=button_count&show_faces=false&width=105&action=like&colorscheme=light&height=21" style="border:none; overflow:hidden; width:105px; height:21px; background-color:transparent;"></noscript></noscript>tweet Photo Credit: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90 Advertisement RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Jerusalem 2 Border Police Injured in Jerusalem Terror Attack, Terrorist Dead Hamas Senior Hamas Official Arrested for Incitement to Terrorism Terrorism Watch: Israeli Stabbed at Damascus Gate Shabbat Afternoon, Terrorist Eliminated Facebook Loading Facebook Comments ... Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Facebook. Headlines Israel Israeli Government Sites Hit by Cyber Attack Ukraine Israel to Expand Entry Acceptance for Ukrainian Refugees Latest News Stories Iran Iran Claims IRGC Foiled Israeli Sabotage at Fordow Nuclear Plant Where Am I Where Am I: On the Wall Israel Israeli Government Sites Hit by Cyber Attack Ukraine Israel to Expand Entry Acceptance for Ukrainian Refugees Palestinian Authority Between Land Day in the Negev and Ramadan in Jerusalem: Efforts to Prevent Security Deterioration Ukraine Lapid: Israel Will Not Be a Route to Bypass Sanctions on Russia News Briefs Israel Israeli Govt Approves Construction of Haredi Negev City, Kasif Gulf States / UAE UAE Launches First Lifestyle Show with Israeli Host Sponsored Post Help United Hatzalah Equip Volunteers in Ukraine Sponsored Posts Sponsored Post Recommended Today The Knesset Knesset Passes Preliminary Bill: Deface a Woman on Public Ad – Go to Jail, Pay $25K Social Media TAU Researchers: If You Wish to be Taken Seriously Stop Using Emojis Business and Economy Russian Film Production Forced to Leave Israel Due to Sanctions Diaspora Ruderman Family Slams Amnesty-USA Official Who Rejected Jewish American Support for Israel Based on ‘Gut Feeling’ Something Random from the Week Acting Ambassador Estimates 1,500 Israelis Remain in Ukraine Unable to Flee Ukraine David Israel