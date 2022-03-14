Photo Credit: courtesy, Netazach Educational Network

Students from the Talmud Torah Netzach Yisrael school in Bet Shemesh are through to the Israel national finals in the 2022 FIRST Lego League Robotics Challenge.

The team of nine boys, aged 12 and 13, were among 84 teams selected from 400 competitors in the first round of the competition, winning second place for Robot Design and fourth place for Robot Performance.

Netzach Yisrael is the first Haredi school in Israel to compete in this international competition, and one of very few that teaches STEM subjects.

Talmud Torah Netzach Yisrael is one of 10 schools that comprise the Netzach Educational Network, led by Haredi educational leader Rabbi Menachem Bombach.

Bombach started the Netzach Educational Network in 2017, with the goal of revamping Israel’s Charedi educational system.

The network’s schools prepare both boys and girls to attain Bagrut (matriculation) certificates, equipping them to compete for quality employment opportunities and pursue higher education, while also receiving an outstanding Charedi

education.