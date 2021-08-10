Photo Credit: Screenshot from Twitter

The daily death toll from the coronavirus in Iran broke a new record for the second day in a row on Monday with 588 fatalities, the official Tasnim agency reported. The total death toll from COVID-19 in Iran has exceeded 94,600.

Iran, state TV said on Monday that one person is now dying from COVID-19 every two minutes in Iran. “Every two seconds one person gets infected in Iran and almost every two minutes one person dies from the coronavirus,” state TV said.

The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in Iran has surpassed 4,199,500 following the detection of 40,808 new cases since Sunday, more than 5,080 of whom have been admitted to the hospital. Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 6,561 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection.

According to official state media, hospitals in many cities have run out of beds. Most of Iran’s 31 provinces are “red.” Iranians speak openly about the failures of the Ayatollah regime to fight the pandemic, as only 3.3% of the country’s 83 million people have been fully inoculated.

Iran’s new President Ebrahim Raisi received his first dose of the COVIran Barakat vaccine, developed by Iranian state-owned Shifa Pharmed Industrial Group. According to the production project manager of the “CovIran Barekat vaccine”, this vaccine—in the second phase—had an immunization efficacy of over 93%. The vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the Iranian authorities, making it the first locally-developed Corona vaccine in the Middle East. However, there are claims of some issues with the vaccine’s scientific documentation. As of July, about 5 million doses of the Iran Barakat vaccine have been produced in the Shafa-farmad factory. President Raisi on Sunday urged officials to speed up vaccinations and to use “all necessary means” for curbing the pandemic, state media reported.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei last week ordered a total national lockdown, officials are hesitating to enforce it because of the damage to Iran’s already flailing economy.

Hospital employees have warned this week that Iran’s healthcare system is going to collapse in days, creating a human catastrophe that would surpass the Corona riots in India last spring. Take a look at the Twitter video below, posted on August 4, which shows the tremendous overcrowding at the Imam Reza Hospital in Mashhad, northeastern Iran, population 3 million. The video shows that with hospital hallways packed with patients, some patients were moved to the hospital’s yard.

