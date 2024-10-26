Photo Credit: IDF

The Islamic Republic of Iran pledged Saturday to retaliate against Israeli airstrikes earlier in the day that targeted about 20 military bases, missile production facilities, including the “secret” Parchin missile, drone and nuclear weapons development facility some 18 miles east of Tehran.

But Iran was very careful not to threaten a direct response from its own territory.

“Iran has the right and the duty to defend itself against foreign acts of aggression,” the Iranian foreign ministry said following the attack, but did not to threaten decisive action in response to the Israeli attack.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi made clear Iran intends to consider waging war against Israel — via its proxies in the region.

Speaking in an interview with Khamenei.ir quoted by the IRGC-linked Tasnim News Agency, Araghchi said the Islamic Republic “is serious in its determination and the path it is taking in support of the Palestinian people and It will continue seriously in confronting the Zionist regime.”

The lukewarm threat was issued following a clear warning from the Israeli military.

“If the regime in Iran were to make the mistake of beginning a new round of escalation we will be obligated to respond,” IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said following the four-hour attack named “Operation Days of Repentance.”

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces also released a statement in response to the attack, published by Tasnim, that made it clear Iran is rethinking its tit-for-tat with the Israeli Air Force, saying only the country “reserves the right” to retaliate.

“The Zionist enemy planes, in an open aggression and contrary to international laws … using the space at the disposal of the American terrorist army in Iraq, one hundred kilometers from the borders of Iran, and from a distance, fired a number of long-range airborne missiles that have many warheads,” the Iranian military claimed.

“Ballistic missile warheads were fired towards some border radars in the provinces of Ilam, Khuzestan and around Tehran province. Some were immediately repairs and others are in the process of being repaired.

“In this illegitimate and illegal action, with the readiness of the country’s air defense, a significant number of missiles were tracked and intercepted, and enemy planes were prevented from entering the country’s airspace,” the statement claimed.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, while reserving its legal and legitimate right to respond at the appropriate time, emphasizes the importance of establishing a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon to prevent the killing of the helpless and oppressed people.

“The terrorist and criminal government of America, which plays a central role in supporting the criminal actions of the Zionist regime in disrupting the security of the region, is warned to prevent the spread of conflict and insecurity in the region and the killing of innocent people, especially in Gaza and Lebanon,” the statement added.

