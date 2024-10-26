Photo Credit:

The Israeli Air Force attacked military targets in the Islamic Republic of Iran early Saturday morning in an operation carried out in three waves by 100 different aircraft, including F-35 stealth and other fighter jets, refueling aircraft and drones.



The first two waves of attacks were focused on air defense and radar systems in Syria and Iraq, according to a report by The New York Times.

Among the targets that were struck was the “secret” Parchin Base 18 miles east of Tehran, the site of Iran’s missile and suicide drone technology programs. Scientists at Parchin have also allegedly been working on developing a nuclear warhead and other nuclear weapons technologies.

“The regime in Iran and its proxies in the region have been relentlessly attacking Israel since October 7th – on seven fronts – including direct attacks from Iranian soil,” the IDF said. “Like every other sovereign country in the world, the State of Israel has the right and the duty to respond. The reprisal strike was completed, and its objectives were achieved.”

“Operation Days of Repentance” came as a response to Iran’s attacks against Israel in April and earlier this month, according to IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, who said following the conclusion of the operation that the objectives of the attack were achieved.



Dozens of Israeli fighter jets and combat drones attacked around 20 targets in different areas of Iran, including missile manufacturing facilities used in attacking Israel this past year, surface-to-air, and ground-to-ground missile arrays and Iranian aerial capabilities “intended to restrict Israel’s aerial freedom of operation in Iran,” Hagari said.

Some of the sites were located in and around Tehran as well as in the Khuzestan and Ilam provinces in western Iran. Iranian sources quoted by the NYT said an S-300 aerial defense system at Imam Khomenei International Airport was also attacked, as were three missile bases belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).



The targets that were struck were selected from a broad target bank that included targets of various types. “We will be able to select additional targets from it and strike them if required,” Hagari warned. “This is a clear message: those who threaten the State of Israel will pay a heavy price.”

Four Iranian soldiers were killed in the strikes.

At present there is no change to the Home Front Command guidelines, but Israelis are being asked to continue following and listening to the Home Front Command guidelines.

“The IDF is at peak readiness, both offensively and defensively,” Hagari emphasized. “Today, we have once again demonstrated our ability to strike anywhere we choose, at any time we choose. The IDF is doing and will do whatever is necessary to protect the citizens of the State of Israel.”

