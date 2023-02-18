Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Pennykall

An Israeli-owned oil tanker was attacked a week ago by Iranian forces as it sailed in the Arabian Sea, about 300 nautical miles off the coasts of India and Oman, according to FleetMon.

The CAMPO SQUARE is owned by Zodiac, an international shipping firm owned by Israeli business mogul Eyal Ofer, headquartered in London. The ship is operated by Eletson, headquartered in Piraeus, Greece, and sails under the flag of Liberia, according to a statement from Eletson.

According to Lloyd’s List, the tanker was hit by a suspected Iranian drone 300 miles off the coast of Oman on February 10.

The incident follows an attack in November 2022 on a tanker operated by Idan Ofer’s Eastern Pacific Shipping, and “is likely in retaliation to a reported Israeli drone strike on an Iranian military target in late January,” Lloyd’s reported.

“We can confirm that both the vessel and crew are safe and proceeding as per planned passage. There is minor damage to the vessel,” the company said.

The ship is an Aframax tanker, with a deadweight between 80,000 and 120,000 metric tons. “Aframax” refers to the “Average freight rate assessment (AFRA). Aframax tankers are optimal for short- to medium-haul crude oil transportation and are used in regions with smaller ports or offshore terminals.

CAMPO SQUARE was built in 2018, and has a carrying capacity of 109,900 DWT, according to Marine Traffic. The vessel departed on January 24 from Pasir Gudang, Malaysia and was expected to reach Fukairah, United Arab Emirates, on the Gulf of Oman, earlier this week.