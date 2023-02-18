Photo Credit: Almandillo / Wikimedia Commons

A senior ISIS (Islamic State) terrorist leader was killed Thursday night by US forces in northeastern Syria, the Pentagon announced Friday.

US CENTCOM (Central Command) said Hamza al-Homsi, a senior ISIS leader, was killed in a targeted helicopter raid around Deir ez-Zor in a raid carried out in partnership with Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Four US service members were also injured in the explosion, as well as a K-9 military member. All were receiving treatment at a US medical facility in Iraq.

“Hamza al-Homsi oversaw the group’s deadly terrorist network in eastern Syria before he was killed in the raid,” CENTCOM spokesperson Col. Joe Buccino told Fox News Digital.

Al-Homsi detonated an explosive device when the special operations team arrived, killing himself and wounding the troops.

No other ISIS members were killed or captured in the operation. There are approximately 900 US troops in northeastern Syria at present.