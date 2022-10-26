Photo Credit: Tasmin News Agency / CC4
Underground Iranian Drone Base

Tehran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) sent a massive supply of Iranian drones to its proxies in Syria, according to an Oct. 23 report by the Syrian opposition website Euphrates Appeal Media Network (Nida Al-Furat) shared with JNS by MEMRI’s Jihad and Terrorism Threat Monitor (JTTM).

The shipment entered northeastern Syria through the Al-Hari border crossing on the Iraqi border, according to the opposition website. It was handed to the IRGC in Deir Al-Zour and held at the Saker Island base.

An Iranian drone expert led a large team of technicians who arrived along with the shipment, the report continued. Following the convoy’s arrival, the Iranian militias in the Al-Bukamal sector went on high alert for fear of Israeli strikes on their facilities.

MEMRI JTTM previously shared a report with JNS on two articles published in Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese media on Oct. 24 and 25, relating to strikes this month on American forces in Syria.

According to an article in the Al-Akhbar newspaper concerning rocket fire aimed against the Al-Omar base on Oct. 23, the attack was carried out in the context of a policy according to which any Israeli attack on Syrian territory will be met with an attack on American forces.

