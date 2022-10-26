This song came down and gave me (Jeremy Gimpel) strength when Tehila and I sold our home and most of our possessions and moved out to build the Arugot Farm.

You’ll love it! It’s the #1 song on the Hebrew Jewish Country Rock Charts!

