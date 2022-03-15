Photo Credit: Tehran Times

Iran reportedly has enough 20 percent and 60 percent enriched uranium to use as “feed for production of enough weapon-grade uranium for two nuclear weapons,” a report published in recent days by the Institute for Science and International Security has warned.

After nuclear breakout commences, Iran can produce its first quantity of weapons-grade uranium “in as little as two to three weeks after breakout commences, including a setup period, and producing the second quantity by the end of that month,” according to the report.

In total, Iran has enough 4.5 percent, 20 percent and 60 percent enriched uranium to make sufficient weapons-grade union for four nuclear weapons, according to the assessment.

“In essence, Iran is effectively breaking out slowly by producing 60 percent enriched uranium and continuing to accumulate it,” said the report.

As of Feb. 19, Iran stockpiled 33.2 kilograms of near 60 percent enriched uranium. The report said that if Iran accumulated 40 kilograms of this level of enriched uranium, then it would be able to further enrich to weapons-grade uranium sufficient for a bomb using just a “few advanced centrifuge cascades.”