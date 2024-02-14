Photo Credit: Flash 90

A huge fire lit up the sky in central Iran on Tuesday night after an explosion at the country’s main natural gas transmission line near the city of Borujen.



Video: Mehr News Agency

“Two main gas pipelines in southern Iran exploded as a result of deliberate sabotage. This is an act of terrorism,” the National Iranian Gas Company claimed in a statement quoted by the IRNA News Agency.

The explosion ruptured the gas line, according to Ismail Yazdani, head of the emergency services in Borujen.

The country has some of the largest proven natural gas reserves on the planet and uses a complex network of pipelines to export gas to Iraq and Turkey.

The Iran Gas Trunk Line (Igat) has a branch that runs close to the site of the explosion but it was not immediately clear whether the Igat was targeted, or hit.

Authorities said there were no casualties and the cause of the blast is under investigation, according to the semi-official Mehr News Agency.