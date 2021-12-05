Photo Credit: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran

Unofficial news reports quoted by the Iranian FARS news agency said late Saturday that military personnel fired missile defenses at a “spy drone,” causing a large explosion to be heard, and a “bright light” to be seen in Badrud, about 12 miles (20 kilometers) from the Natanz nuclear plant.

إيران: أنباء غير رسمية تتحدث لمراسل وكالة فارس الإيرانية عن إسقاط طائرة تجسس — الميادين عاجل (@AlMayadeenLive) December 4, 2021

Advertisement



A reporter for the news agency said an “unknown drone” was shot down.

#BREAKING IRGC-affiliated Fars News says the sound (of explosion), heard an hour ago, was very loud, but lasted a short time. Local sources say a very bright light has been seen in the sky. Fars news reporter has heard that an unknown drone has been shot down — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) December 4, 2021

“Some local people on social networks and activists of social media groups reported the crash of a UAV in the city of Koohrang,” the Iranian Mizan News Agency reported Sunday.

“A Shahrekord city official confirmed the authenticity of the video, which was published in cyberspace but did not provide details,” the news agency reported.

Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster on Sunday refrained from directly answering questions about the blast, which was heard in the vicinity of the Natanz nuclear site on Saturday, saying only that he “can’t say” what hit Natanz.

Update: Explosion Rocks Badrud in Iran, Near Natanz Nuclear Plant

Speaking in an interview on Israeli Radio 103FM, Schuster said, “We don’t ask a man what he did at night, but we are currently trying to bring about a change in the motivations of the whole world through diplomatic means,” when asked what Israel had to say about the explosion.

“Iran is a problem for the whole world, and not just the State of Israel alone,” he added.

Deputy Defense Minister Alon Schuster on Sunday ducked reporters’ questions about a blast in the vicinity of an Iranian nuclear site a day earlier, saying only that he “can’t say” what hit Natanz.

When asked what Israel had to say about the explosion on Saturday near the Natanz site, Schuster said, “We don’t ask a man what he did at night, but we are currently trying to bring about a change in the motivations of the whole world through diplomatic means.”

Schuster told Radio 103FM when asked about potential Israeli involvement in the explosion, “Iran is a problem for the whole world and not just the State of Israel.

“We have a duty to be brave and responsible for the fate of our children and grandchildren…

“We have used force against our enemies in the past and we are convinced that in extreme situations, there is a need to act using military means.

“We hope the whole world will be mobilized for the mission. For that, we’ve allocated a significant sum to increase our readiness.

“What hit Natanz? I can’t say,” Schuster added.