A Syrian army source told Syrian media overnight Friday that the Israeli Air Force attacked the city of Aleppo, 225 miles north of Damascus. The source said air defense systems were activated and most of the missiles launched at the city were intercepted. No casualties or damage were reported.

Meanwhile, Jordan reported a series of massive explosions rocked the city of Zarqa, the country’s second-largest, around 2 AM Friday. The report said this was caused by an electric short circuit at a nearby army munitions depot.

There were no immediate reports of casualties from the explosions in Zarqa as huge orange flames lit the desert night sky and. The flames could be seen from the capital Amman, 22 miles away. Local residents said it felt like an earthquake, with windows shaking and glass being shattered.

According to reports from Syria, the center of the attack in Aleppo was the a-Sefirah area in the southeastern suburb of the city, where factories of the Syrian Ministry of Defense are located. The site also houses the Institute for Scientific Research, which was previously attacked by Israel.

Earlier, Syrian television reported that the country’s air defense systems had been activated due to an Israeli attack in the city of Aleppo.

Last Wednesday, the official Syrian news agency reported that the country’s air defense systems had been activated against hostile targets in the eastern suburb of the city of Homs, 100 miles north of Damascus. According to a Syrian military source, Israeli air force planes fired missiles at T4 airport, which was used in the past by Iranian forces.

According to that announcement, the attack was carried out from the area of ​​the a-Tanaf base, the American base on the Syrian-Iraqi border.