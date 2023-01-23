Photo Credit: Wikimedia / Wild Jordan / jcookfisher

A Jordanian court in Amman has ordered the State of Israel to pay a Jordanian truck driver half a million dollars (JD357,000) after he was shot by accident by an Israeli security guard, according to Israel’s Galei Tzahal Army Radio.

The Israeli security guard, Ziv Moyal, killed a Jordanian terrorist who attacked him inside the Embassy residence on July 23, 2017. The Jordanian owner of the property, who tried to pull the armed terrorist off the Israeli guard, was killed in the crossfire.

Jordanian furniture truck driver Maher Fares Ibrahim, who was at the scene at the time, was also shot by accident.

Ibrahim filed a lawsuit against the Israeli embassy in Amman, demanding compensation for material and moral damages that resulted from the injury, an allowance for a period of disability, and compensation for loss of earnings due to an 80-percent permanent partial disability, according to Jordanian media reports.

A spokesperson for Israel’s foreign ministry said the ministry is “currently looking into the matter.”