Arab media outlets: A Jordanian member of parliament was arrested by Israel at the Allenby border crossing on suspicion of attempting to smuggle a large amount of weapons and gold into Israeli territory.

סיכול הברחה ענק של נשק בגשר אלנבי בגבול ירדן ???????☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️☹️????????? pic.twitter.com/0DxowFdtCe — israel lives matter ???? (@Skay53867153) April 23, 2023

Jordanian parliament member and lawyer Emad Adwan, born in 1988, is known for his strong support for the “Palestinians”, and serves as a member of the “Palestine” committee in the Jordanian parliament.

In his 3 bags were 12 rifles, 27 Sig pistols, 167 Glocks, and 100 kilograms of gold.

According to Arab sources, diplomatic efforts are being made to secure Adwan’s release from Israeli custody.

מקורות מודיעיניים: חבר הפרלמנט הירדני שנעצר מוקדם יותר היום בישראל בגין ניסיון הברחת נשק ו-100 קילו זהב הוא חבר קרוב למלך ירדן וידוע כנכס מודיעיני ירדני. הוא חצה את גבולות ישראל בחסות דיפלומטית משגרירות ירדן לתל אביב. https://t.co/64CYyouapL — חדשות אמינות (@HadashotAminut) April 23, 2023

The Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially confirms that Jordanian parliament member Imad Adwan, was arrested by Israel authorities on suspicion of smuggling weapons and gold.

Note: Israel has foiled a number of attempts to smuggle in weapons from Jordan in recent weeks.

