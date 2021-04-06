Photo Credit: European Parliament via Wikimedia Commons.

Jordan’s Prince Hamza bin Hussein, under house arrest for his alleged involvement in sedition against his half-brother King Abdullah II, on Monday signed a letter of allegiance to the throne.

“The national interest must remain above all else, and we must all stand behind His Majesty the King in his efforts to safeguard Jordan and its national interests, and ensure the best for the Jordanian people, in accordance with the Hashemite legacy of dedication to serving the nation and supporting the head of the family and the leader of the homeland, may God protect him,” states the letter.

“In light of the developments over the past two days, I put myself at the disposal of His Majesty the King, and I reaffirm that I will always remain committed to the covenant of the ancestors, loyal to their legacy, following in their footsteps, devoted to their path and mission, and to His Majesty the King; and committed to the Constitution of the dear Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. And I will always remain the supporter of His Majesty the King and his Crown Prince.”

Prince Hamza, the former crown prince, signed the letter after he met with Prince Hassan, the king’s uncle, and other princes on Monday, according to the royal Jordanian court.

Malik Dahlan, a professional mediator and friend of the royal family who is a confidant of Hamza, was also called in to help mediate between the sides.

“This regrettable incident was the result of the clumsy actions of a senior security official and misrepresentation by a government official. It should have remained a family matter,” Dahlan said in a statement.

Earlier on Monday, Prince Hamza said in a voice recording that he would disobey orders by the army not to communicate with the outside world.

“For sure I won’t obey when they tell you that you cannot go out or tweet or reach out to people but are only allowed to see the family. I expect this talk is not acceptable in any way,” he said in the recording, which was circulated to friends and contacts.

King Abdullah removed Prince Hamza from his position as heir to the throne in 2004.

In a video passed to the BBC by Prince Hamza’s lawyer on Saturday, the prince accused Jordan’s leaders of corruption.

Prince Hamza is the oldest son of the late King Hussein and his wife Noor, who had groomed him as a future monarch. He has served in the Jordanian armed forces.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.