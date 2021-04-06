Photo Credit: Cpl. Eden Briand, IDF Spokesperson's Unit
DF soldier of the 595th Field Intelligence Battalion stationed at Israel's northern border,

IDF soldiers operating on the Benyamin area on Monday night were successful in thwarting an apparent attempt by an Arab terrorist to ram soldiers with his car.

The IDF stated the soldiers operating in the Arab village of Bir Naballah set up a checkpoint on a road to allow additional forces to operate in the area without vehicular traffic.

Advertisement

The troops at the checkpoint identified a vehicle stopping at the checkpoint and then suddenly accelerating towards another group of soldiers, in a way that endangered the lives of the fighters, the IDF said.

The soldiers responded by firing at the car to thwart the threat.

The Palestinian Authority official WAFA agency reported that the driver was killed, and his wife, who was with him in the car, was injured in the back and is in stable condition.

Local sources identified the terrorist as Usama Sidqi Mansour, 42.

There were no Israeli casualties.

Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleJordan’s Prince Hamza Signs Letter of Allegiance to King Abdullah
Next articleFor First Time in a Year, Israel’s 2nd largest Hospital Admits No New COVID-19 Patients
TPS / Tazpit News Agency
TPS - The Tazpit News Agency provides news from Israel.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Loading Facebook Comments ...