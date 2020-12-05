Photo Credit: Flash 90

Jordan’s King Abdullah II invited Israeli Defense Minister and Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz on Friday to meet with him at his palace in Amman, according to a report Saturday by Israel Hayom, quoting Saudi media.

The two men are expected to meet in the coming days, according to the report.

According to the report, published on the London-based Elaph website, a senior Jordanian Foreign Ministry source said the invitation was forwarded through Jordan’s Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, who met this week with Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi at the Allenby Bridge.

King Abdullah allegedly asked for an official meeting with Gantz to hear his position on the sovereignty issue in Judea and Samaria, and regarding his demand to resume negotiations with the Palestinian Authority.

Safadi and Ashkenazi also allegedly discussed the need to improve relations between Jordan and Israel, which have deteriorated since an incident that occurred at the Israeli embassy in Amman. At the time, in 2017, a Jordanian civilian tried to stab an Israeli security guard with a screwdriver; the guard responded by shooting and killing his assailant, in addition to a second civilian who attempted to intervene.

On Friday, Gantz posted a direct message to citizens of the Palestinian Authority via a Facebook page operated by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), calling on the Palestinian Authority leadership to return to negotiations.

“The entire Middle East is changing, and significant regional processes are advancing, including normalization agreements with Arab countries, which will help and further develop the region’s economy and stability,” Gantz wrote. “I urge you – the Palestinian public and its leadership – not to be left behind. Negotiate and create horizons and hope for future generations.”