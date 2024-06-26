Photo Credit: Northern District Fire and Rescue Service
Firefighters battling fires near Moshav Dishon in the Galilee started by falling shrapnel after interceptions of two Hezbollah combat drones. June 25, 2024

Flames spread through the northern Israeli town of Metula late Wednesday afternoon after a direct hit by anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah terrorists.

Advertisement


At least five ATGMs were fired at the town within an hour’s time. Three landed within Metula, including one that scored a direct hit in the center of town. Two other missiles landed in the outskirts of Metula, according to Metula Council chair David Azoulay.

“The State of Israel and the Israeli government remain silent. The IDF does not respond and remains silent … for the glory of the State of Israel, as they say,” Azoulay commented in a bitter statement.

No physical injuries were reported.

Firefighting crews were struggling to reach the flames due to the continued risk of further attacks from Lebanon’s Iranian proxy.

As a result, the fire continued to spread.

Metula has been a frequent target of Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel since Gaza’s Iranian proxy, Hamas, launched its war against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Share this article on WhatsApp:
Advertisement
SHARE
Previous articleOctober 2023 – A New Reality
Hana Levi Julian
Hana Levi Julian is a Middle East news analyst with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism from Southern Connecticut State University. A past columnist with The Jewish Press and senior editor at Arutz 7, Ms. Julian has written for Babble.com, Chabad.org and other media outlets, in addition to her years working in broadcast journalism.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR