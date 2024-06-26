Photo Credit: Northern District Fire and Rescue Service

Flames spread through the northern Israeli town of Metula late Wednesday afternoon after a direct hit by anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) fired from Lebanon by Hezbollah terrorists.

⚠️ATGM launches reported towards Metula, damage done, no reports of casualties as of now#Israel #Lebanon pic.twitter.com/QxOBvczGPB — paralel_universe? (@ignis_fatum) June 26, 2024

Advertisement





At least five ATGMs were fired at the town within an hour’s time. Three landed within Metula, including one that scored a direct hit in the center of town. Two other missiles landed in the outskirts of Metula, according to Metula Council chair David Azoulay.

“The State of Israel and the Israeli government remain silent. The IDF does not respond and remains silent … for the glory of the State of Israel, as they say,” Azoulay commented in a bitter statement.

No physical injuries were reported.

Firefighting crews were struggling to reach the flames due to the continued risk of further attacks from Lebanon’s Iranian proxy.

As a result, the fire continued to spread.

Metula has been a frequent target of Hezbollah attacks on northern Israel since Gaza’s Iranian proxy, Hamas, launched its war against Israel on October 7, 2023.

Share this article on WhatsApp: