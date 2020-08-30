Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah again threatened to kill Israeli soldiers as the IDF remained on high alert in anticipation of another attack by the terrorist organization.

Speaking on the eve of Shiite Ashura holiday on Sunday, Nasrallah declared that “I tell the Israeli that if you killed one of our soldiers we will kill one of your soldiers” and that Hezbollah is not interested in retaliating by “attacking machines or locations or causing material damage. All this financial damage is meaningless as they [Israel] have a lot of money so they can rebuild everything very easily.”

IDF forces deployed along Israel’s border with Lebanon remained on high alert after thwarting attacks by the Hezbollah terror organization in recent weeks and following threats by the group that more was to come.

The terror group carried out the attacks after it officially announced the death of one of its men killed in an attack attributed to Israel on Iranian targets in Syria in mid-July.

Hezbollah has previously threatened to respond to any death of its men killed by Israel, in Lebanon or Syria. This official recognition of the death of one of their men would require a response.

Hezbollah has tried at least twice to attack Israel but failed to inflict casualties.

Most recently, Hezbollah terrorists on Tuesday night fired at an IDF post on the northern border. The IDF bombed Hezbollah targets in response.

Nasrallah reiterated Sunday that “we issued a statement that a Hezbollah member was martyred in the Israeli attack on Syria. Israel instantly knew that there will be retaliation because of the equation we drew with our power, not with speeches. This is how respect is imposed.”

“It’s just a matter of time and we will respond. We are not in a hurry,” he underscored.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated Wednesday after Hezbollah attack on Tuesday night that “Israel views with utmost gravity the shooting at our forces by Hezbollah. We will not tolerate any aggression against our citizens, and we will respond forcefully to any attack against us.”

He suggested that Hezbollah “not try the crushing force of Israel. Hezbollah is once again endangering Lebanon with its aggression.”